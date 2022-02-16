Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Are Expecting a Baby Boy on the Fourth of July

Brian Austin Green will soon be a father of five boys! On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting a son.

"We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :))," he captioned a photo of him touching Burgess' baby bump. "@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby ❤️😊😊."

Burgess also shared their baby news on Instagram by posting a black-and-white photo of hands on her bare stomach. The hands appear to belong to Green and the younger sons he shares with Megan Fox, 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 5-year-old Journey. He is also dad to 19-year-old Kassius with actress Vanessa Marcil.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙 Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022 @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you," she captioned the pic. "How did we get so lucky ❤️ @kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx."

When ET spoke with the couple last June, Burgess opened up about her hopes for motherhood.

"Kids have always been on the cards for me," the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro said. "One hundred percent, they've always been in the cards for me. So we'll see what the universe says will happen. We're just going to leave that open."

Burgess also praised Green as being "an amazing dad," and the 48-year-old actor had some kind words for his girlfriend too.

"She's great with them, she really is. She's super fun. They love hanging out with her and doing things and she has a great connection with each one of them," he said. "She just instinctually sort of knows how to not be a stepparent in that way, but really just bond with them and love them. They feel really safe with her, and it's an amazing connection that they have."

Green and Burgess seemingly confirmed their baby news earlier this month with a photo shoot, but this official Instagram announcement comes a week after it was revealed that his divorce from Fox was finalized.