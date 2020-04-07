Brian Austin Green Addresses Recent Outings With Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise

Brian Austin Green is setting the record straight. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star has recently been spotted with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise since his split from wife Megan Fox. Now, the actor is getting candid about his relationships with the two ladies.

Earlier this week, Green and Louise were seen eating at the vegan Mexican restaurant Sugar Taco, which the Australian Maxim model is a co-owner of, before leaving together in Green's car. Last month, however, Green also had lunch with Stodden.

After news broke that the actor was spotted with Louise, Stodden posted a video of herself and a shirtless Green talking to someone named Ashley.

When asked if he was dating either woman after grocery shopping on Friday, Green told TMZ "No."

"Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk when the pictures were taken," he elaborated, before being asked about Stodden and the clip she shared on Instagram.

"Courtney, super nice, but disappointing. I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley saying hello," Green replied, explaining that the clip was filmed more than a month ago. "The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch -- knowing that it would create problems for Tina and for myself, having three kids -- it kind of sucks."

"It was just disappointing, but I don't want to bash Courtney," he added. "I think she's a nice person. I just think she's making some bad choices."

Fox and Green confirmed their split in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The actress, meanwhile, has been dating Machine Gun Kelly. The couple were seen arriving at LAX airport last Saturday after a weekend getaway.

Green opened up about the romance rumors between Fox and Kelly on his podcast in May. "She met this guy, Colson, on set … I've never met him," he said of the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. "Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point."

