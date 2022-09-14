BravoCon 2022 Schedule Revealed! See Which Bravolebrities Will Be There

The countdown is on for BravoCon. In one month, Bravoholics from across the world will descend on New York City's Javits Center for a one-of-a-kind weekend, bringing them face to face with more than 140 Bravolebrities for curated fan experiences, including more than 60 live events. For guests who have yet to buy tickets, a limited number of SVIP & VIP passes have just been made available for purchase on BravoCon2022.com.

Guests will get exclusive access to "Bravoland," an immersive experience that includes legendary memorabilia and countless surprises. On top of that, Bravo Bazaar is back; the shopping experience features more than 65 vendors, including Bravoleb-owned businesses. Fans can also enjoy themed bars from several franchises, including Below Deck, Family Karma, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Summer House and Winter House. There will also be unmissable Bravo-themed photo experiences for attendees.

On Saturday night, fans can dance the night away with the “Loudest Flavors Ever” party at BravoCon After Dark, featuring Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, and other special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

As previously announced, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will host five episodes at BravoCon during the packed three-day weekend, as well as the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy’s Legends Ball, a night honoring the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent in Bravo history. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen shows will film at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Read on for a full day-by-day breakdown of events, plus the talent list to expect! Click here to visit the official BravoCon page, where timing and further details will be updated closer to big weekend.

FRIDAY EVENTS

Housewife2Housewife (Panel No. 1)

Ask Andy (Panel No. 1)

Hear it straight from host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, as he answers fans' burning questions, spilling piping hot tea along the way.



Thrills In Beverly Hills

Bravo Family Game Night

Some of your favorite Bravo family members Kandi Burruss, Mama Joyce, Aunt Nora Wilcox, and Aunt Bertha Jones; Dolores Catania, Frank Catania and Frankie Catania; Caroline Manzo, Chris Manzo and Albie Manzo; and Shep Rose and Marcie Hobbs compete against each other in a series of fun games to determine who the ultimate Bravo family really is.

Below Deck Crew Oughta Know

Get to know that crew that really keeps the Below Deck ships sailing as Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott and Courtney Veale spill all the tea on their wild experiences and compare notes on their respective captains.



Bravo2Bravo (Panel No. 1)

An unexpected group of Bravolebs including Josh Altman, Toya Bush-Harris, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Lindsay Hubbard, Daisy Kelliher, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose come together to talk about their respective shows and play revealing games.

Bravo’s Most Golden Moments Power Hour (Panel No. 1)

The Real Housewives legends Teresa Giudice, Karen Huger, Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin will look back at some of the most iconic Housewives moments in history and share some of their favorite memories.



Right the Relationship

Some of Bravo’s biggest flirts Heather Gay, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Gary King, Austen Kroll and Anisha Ramakrishna analyze each other’s past relationships and give advice from their own experiences.

Diving Into Dubai

The newest additions to the Real Housewives franchise, Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury sit down to dish on their first season, reveal other Housewives they’ve connected with, and share what sets them apart from the rest.



Modern Love

Have a date night with some of Bravo’s favorite couples Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos, and Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval as they reveal the highs and lows of sharing their relationship on screen.



The Real Tea With Bravo Producers: Ultimate Girls Trip

Real Housewives producers Glenda N. Cox, Shanae Humphrey, Alfonso Rosales, and Lisa Shannon dish on how the idea of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip really came to life, and tease what’s next for the franchise.



Bravo Spirit

Bravolebs Reza Farahan, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Julia Lemigova, Meredith Marks, Fraser Olender and Captain Sandy Yawn sit down to discuss allyship and remind fans of Bravo’s firm commitment to inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community.



Jersey Boys

The Real Housewives of New Jersey House Husbands Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider and Joe Gorga answer questions about themselves, and of course, their Jersey girls.



Million Dollar Listing: Bravolebrity Edition

Watch as Million Dollar Listing's Josh and Heather Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor give million-dollar advice to Jennifer Aydin, Dorinda Medley and Shereé Whitfield about their homes, real estate decisions, and design choices.



BravoCon East Coast vs. West Coast

SATURDAY EVENTS

Summer House in Autumn

Things are sure to heat up when Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke take the stage to discuss all things Summer House and Winter House.



Bravo’s Most Golden Moments Power Hour (Panel No. 2)

The Real Housewives legends Vicki Gunvalson, Margaret Josephs, Kyle Richards and Shereé Whitfield look back at some of the most iconic Housewives moments in history and share some of their favorite memories.



Atlanta Peaches in The Big Apple

Atlanta Housewives Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield come together to serve up shade the way only they can, discuss their most recent season and dish on where their friendships stand today.



BravoCon Battle of the Sexes

Watch your favorite Bravolebs go head-to-head like never before. Craig Conover, Mzi "Zee" Dempers, Andrea Denver, James Kennedy, Gary King and Austen Kroll take on Mya Allen, Leva Bonaparte, Daisy Kelliher, Lala Kent, Madison LeCroy and Ariana Madix in this Family Feud-style game.



BravoCon Theater

Host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, gathers a crew of well-known Bravoholics to act out iconic Housewives moments.



Bravo, Bravo, F***ing Bravo

Bravo superfans Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Tamra Judge, Lesa Milan and Whitney Rose give their unique perspectives and opinions on the drama happening among their fellow Bravolebs.



SUR’ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules

Join the Vanderpump Rules cast members James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz who are ready to dish on all the latest on and off-camera drama.



Bravo2Bravo (Panel No. 2)

An unexpected group of Bravolebs Josh Flagg, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Raquel Leviss, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Anila Sajja and Aesha Scott come together to talk about their respective shows and play revealing games.



Jersey Girls

Let’s hear it for the Jersey girls! Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs reunite for the first time since Teresa’s wedding to give big updates and tease the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.



SLC in the NYC

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose gather together to chat about the highlights from their epic first two seasons.



Cook It, Spill It, Throw It With Amy Phillips

Amy Phillips, Housewives impressionist, superfan and host of SiriusXM’s Reality Checked, will do a live cooking demo with co-author and celebrity chef Stuart O’Keefe, along with Caroline Manzo, Cynthia Bailey and Quad Webb, to showcase some of the recipes from their Housewives parody cookbook.



Housewife2Housewife (Panel No. 2)

Housewives from coast-to-coast, Garcelle Beauvais, Ashley Darby, Adriana De Moura, Marlo Hampton, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Caroline Manzo, join together to spill about their shows through a series of games that will reveal common experiences, favorite moments and surprising friendships.



The Reunion Real Tea With Bravo P

The Real Housewives producers Alex Baskin, Lauren Eskelin, Lisa Shannon and Lauren Volonakis dish on all things reunions, including evidence & receipts, walk-offs and even how they decide the seating chart.



Bravo BFFs

Watch as long-time BFFs Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, Amrit Kapai and Vishal Parvani, and Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards compete to see which pair knows each other best.



One Big Happy Family Karma

It’s a family affair! Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Richa Sadana and Monica Vaswani revisit their favorite moments and dish on what to expect from the new season.



SUNDAY EVENTS

Southern Charmers

Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose dish on all the drama that has happened on and off camera.



Housewife2Housewife (Panel No. 3)

Housewives from coast-to-coast Taylor Armstrong, Erika Jayne, Julia Lemigova, Leah McSweeney, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Larsa Pippen and Drew Sidora join together to spill about their shows through a series of games that will reveal common experiences, favorite moments, and surprising friendships.

We’re Going (Back) To Miami

Is it hot in here? Catch up with Miami HousewivesGuerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen about the franchise’s return and what they have been up to in the Sunshine State.



Oh Captain, Our Captains

Go Below Deck with Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Nadine Rajabi, executive producer of Below Deck, Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under, as they take a break from yachting for a Q&A with the audience.

Oh Say Can You OC?

The franchise that started it all. Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson take the stage to discuss the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and of course, Tamra reclaiming her orange.



Potomac Takes Manhattan

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton gather to discuss the newest season and navigate through all their current drama.

Paging All Married to Medicine Fans

Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore take a break from their patients to dish on the latest season of Married to Medicine.

Boss Ladies

Hear from several Bravo women who have taken their respective fields by storm: Leva Bonaparte, Heather Gay, Eboni K. Williams and Captain Sandy Yawn.



Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club’s Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Jill Zarin reunite to rehash the ups and downs from their Berkshires vacation. Fans will also receive a sneak peek of the next season.



Bravo2Bravo (Panel No. 3)

An unexpected group of Bravolebs Brian Benni, Reza Farahan, Luke Gulbranson, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Danielle Olivera, Captain Lee Rosbach and Tracy Tutor come together to talk about their respective shows and play revealing games.



Project Runway of Their World

In celebration of Project Runway's 20th Season, Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth are joined by Paige DeSorbo, Chanel Ayan, Eva Marcille, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley as they strut their stuff on the runway and sit down to revisit some of their most memorable looks. Dress to impress as Christian and Elaine will also pick some of their favorite looks from the audience. The panel will conclude with a 30-minute sketching demo from Christian.

Ask Andy (Panel No. 2)

Hear it straight from host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, as he answers fans burning questions, spilling piping hot tea along the way.

Iconic Vacations by Bravo

The Real Housewives producers Alex Baskin, Eric Fuller and Lorraine Haughton Lawson sit down with Luann de Lesseps, Candiace Dillard-Basset, Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore to revisit some of the most iconic vacations in the franchise’s history.



Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families!

Family members Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and Riley Burruss; Dolores Catania, Frank Catania, and Frankie Catania; Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice and Luis Ruelas; Meredith Marks and Brooks Marks discuss the most dramatic, embarrassing and inspiring on-screen moments.



Cocktails At Schwartz & Sandy’s

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will make some of their signature cocktails, while Kate Chastain, Brandi Glanville, Mama Joyce, Aunt Bertha Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox and Marysol Patton serve as judges to declare who is King of the Cocktails.

FULL TALENT ROSTER

Andy Cohen of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

From the Below Deck franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Mzi "Zee" Dempers, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Fraser Olender, Captain Lee Rosbach, Aesha Scott, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Courtney Veale and Captain Sandy Yawn, plus Kate Chastain of Galley Talk

"Bravo kids" Riley Burruss, Frankie Catania, Gia Giudice, Albie Manzo, Chris Manzo and Brooks Marks

"Bravo significant others" Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Frank Catania, Evan Goldschneider, Joe Gorga, Luis Ruelas and Todd Tucker

From Family Karma: Brian Benni, Bali Chainani, Amrit Kapai, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Vishal Parvani, Anisha Ram, Richa Sadana and Monica Vaswani

The OLG from Kandi & The Gang, Kandi Burruss' mom, Joyce Jones, and her sisters, Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox

Former Real Housewives Caroline Manzo, Teddi Mellencamp, Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney

The cast of Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Anila Sajja, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Heather Altman, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor

Project Runway's Christian Siriano and Elaine Welteroth

The full season line-up from The Real Housewives of Atlanta; Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield

Most of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast: Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson

The whole cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixson, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose

Shahs of Sunset alumni: Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo and Shep Rose

From Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke

Stars from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise: Taylor Armstrong, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks and Ramona Singer

And from Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz