Bravo Puts 'Million Dollar Listing New York' On a Pause From Production

Million Dollar Listing New York is not expected to return for another season, Variety announced today. The show was one of Bravo's most important in its real estate franchise.

The series began in 2012 as a spinoff of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, which premiered on Bravo in 2006. The New York version has now run for nine seasons, the most recent of which followed original cast members Ryan Serhant and Frederik Eklund as they navigated pandemic real estate in New York City. In January of this year, Eklund -- also a star of the Los Angeles show -- announced he was leaving the franchise.

Bravo did not comment on Variety's reporting, but the network never cancels shows, instead considering series to be "paused," as it sometimes revives shows years later.

During its nine-season run, Million Dollar Listing New York received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. It also led to the spinoffs Bethenny & Fredrik and Sell It Like Serhant. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is also currently in production for its 14th season.