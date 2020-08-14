Brandy Reveals She's in Talks for a 'Moesha' Reboot, Tears Up Looking Back at Her Days on Sitcom (Exclusive)

Despite everything going on in the world, Brandy is having a very big year! The 41-year-old singer-actress spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier all about her new chart-topping album, B7, Moesha streaming on Netflix and the possibility of rebooting the beloved sitcom.

Moesha, which aired from 1996 to 2001, quickly became a hit again when it started streaming earlier this month,and even Brandy is watching!

"I am so blown away by that," she said of viewing her sitcom again with her 18-year-old daughter, Sy'Rai. "I was braiding my daughter's hair the other day, and she wanted to watch the episode where Moesha met Brandy, me."

Brandy added, "I don't really have a lot of memory of Moesha because I was so young and it was happening so fast. So to be able to watch it with my daughter is just so special for me."

As for a Moesha reboot, Brandy revealed to ET that it's highly likely. "I am in talks right now with the right people for that to happen," she shared. "I don't see it not happening because of the success on Netflix. It just makes sense. I mean, I wanted to see what Moesha was up to."

Brandy also stressed the importance of a show like Moesha, which showed the everyday life of a Black family. "We need to see that. We need to see a Black family," she said. "I think that's crucial right now, and it was crucial then."

During ET's interview, Brandy got emotional when seeing one of her first interviews with ET at the start of Moesha. "Oh my God. I'm so sorry, I did not expect to get emotional," she said, wiping away tears. "I am so embarrassed right now. I'm so sorry. Just to see it in 2020, just is unbelievable."

In addition to Moesha gaining a new audience decades later, Brandy is also celebrating the release of B7, her first album in eight years.

"My favorite thing about the album is the honesty. It's been such a long time for me," she said of returning to music. "To be back with a body of work that I'm super proud of, I feel like I've done my job."