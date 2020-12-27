Brandi Glanville Spends Christmas With LeAnn Rimes After Supposed 'Masked Singer' Shade

Together in the Christmas spirit! Less than two weeks after LeAnn Rimes won The Masked Singer -- and Brandi Glanville was subsequently accused of throwing shade at the songstress -- the two celebrated the festive holiday together.

Glanville took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a snapshot of herself and Rimes hanging out and rocking gold sequined face masks.

"Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leannrimes #maskedsinger #sunshine #winner #spitfire #christmas," Glanville captioned the friendly photo.

Glanville was previously married to Rimes' husband, Eddie Cibrian, and they share two sons -- Mason, 17 and Jake, 13. Glanville and Cibrian split in 2009 after the actor sparked a romance with Rimes on the set of their TV movie Northern Lights.

After several years of tension, Glanville, Rimes and Cibrian have become amiable co-parents. However, some people have read into posts shared by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as being somewhat shade-filled -- especially in regards to Rimes' victory on the most recent season of The Masked Singer, during which she competed as The Sun.

Glanville Tweeted in October, "I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her."

Then, on the night of the finale on Dec. 16, Glanville tweeted, "Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire."

However, after the tweets started making headlines, Glanville staunchly shot down claims that she was trying to throw shade at all.

"First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win," she tweeted the day after the finale. "She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s**t!

ET spoke with Rimes after her Masked Singer victory, and she revealed that she told Mason and Jake about her involvement in the show the night before she won.

"I told [the kids] last night, I looked at them at the dinner table, I was like, 'I can finally tell you, I was on The Masked Singer,'" Rimes said. "My little one, he goes, 'Dang it! I lost a bet with my mom.' I was like, 'Sorry, bud.'"

