Brad Pitt Launches Clothing Collection Inspired By His Oscars Suit

Brad Pitt is now a fashion designer. The 57-year-old actor teamed up with Brioni for an exclusive capsule collection, "BP Signature." Pitt has been the Italian menswear label's ambassador since 2019, and is regularly seen in the brand's tailored suits on the red carpet.

The seven-piece collection includes "a two-button suit, a featherweight long-sleeved cashmere polo sweater, a double-splittable cashmere sport jacket, a lightweight and unlined car coat, and a velvet evening jacket with matching wool trousers and fine cotton evening shirt, all offering an interesting interplay of textures," per the press release.

Pitt's collaboration marks the first time Brioni has partnered with an ambassador on a capsule.

"BP Signature" was inspired by Pitt's Brioni suit that he wore to the 2020 Academy Awards, where he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

"It was a great pleasure to work with Brad Pitt to create the ‘BP Signature’ pieces. It was a chance to design something comfortable, easy and flexible without sacrificing style or sophistication," Norbert Stumpfl, Brioni Design Director, stated. "The beauty of the collection is in its versatility, while leaving ample room for the Brioni man to make his own statement in how to wear it."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The "BP Signature" collection is available at Brioni stores, on brioni.com and at select retailers worldwide.

Pitt, meanwhile, is busy filming his new movie with Sandra Bullock, Bullet Train. The two were spotted on the set together for the first time last month. Bullet Train is a thriller about assassins aboard the same bullet train out of Tokyo, Japan, and is being directed by David Leitch.

For more on Pitt, see below.