Brad Pitt Compliments 'Phenomenal' Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: 'Tough Dress to Fill' (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has plenty of praise for Ana de Armas. As a producer on the upcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, he credits the actress with helping the project move "across the finish line."

"She is phenomenal in it," he tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "That’s a tough dress to fill."

Blonde, which depicts Monroe's biggest career highs and personal lows, will hit Netflix on Sept. 28.

The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, also stars Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton and Rebecca Wisock. It is directed by Andrew Dominik, whom Pitt calls "an old friend."

"It was 10 years in the making," Pitt said of the project. "It wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line."

Pitt spoke with ET on the red carpet at the premiere of his latest starring vehicle, Bullet Train. The big screen action-comedy races into theaters on Aug. 5.

The star's performance in Bullet Train marks new territory for the celebrated actor, as it's an action comedy inspired heavily by the iconic Jackie Chan -- who was a great influence on both Pitt and director David Leitch.

"We always talk about Jackie Chan, how much we love Jackie Chan," Pitt said. "He's like our Charlie Chaplin, he's just so underrated. And it's so amazing the stuff that he's pulled off. So to do something in that vein, with the comedy infused into the fights, I've never done that before!"

Pitt also gushed over another leading lady in his life on Monday night -- daughter Shiloh, who recently made headlines for her impressive dance skills.

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt said of Shiloh and her love for dance and performance, adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he added with a laugh.