Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie FBI Report Revealed: New Details in Alleged 2016 Assault

Newly released information on the alleged 2016 domestic violence incident between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been obtained by ET.

ET has reached out to reps for both Jolie and Pitt for comment.

According to FBI investigative records, Jolie alleged in an interview with FBI officials that the actor “grabbed her by her head,” yelled at her, shook her, and “pushed her into the bathroom wall” during an outburst on a private jet in September 2016, in which their six children were present.

In the records, Jolie claims Pitt's outburst scared the kids, prompting one of them to call their dad a "prick," to which he responded by approaching the minor "like he was going to attack." The actress says in the docs that she reacted by jumping up and grabbing Pitt around the neck as if to put him "in a choke hold," and that it was then when Pitt purportedly threw himself back, leading Jolie to be pushed into seats on the plane which caused injury to her back and elbow.

Jolie says in the report that Pitt told her, "'You’re f**king up this family,'" and when the kids asked if she was OK, Pitt allegedly responded to them by saying, "No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy."

Jolie claims Pitt had consumed alcoholic beverages during the flight, and poured beer on her. She described feeling "scared” and “like a hostage," during the alleged altercation. When describing her injuries, Jolie said she had a "rug-burn type wound on her right hand.” She also said a “scratch” on Pitt could have been caused by her.

Weeks after it was decided by prosecutors that Pitt would not be charged, Jolie's lawyer told investigators on a call that the actress "was personally conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges."

The report also notes that following a meeting in November 2016, the FBI case agent wrote, “After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s field office in Los Angeles, also released a statement at the time, which read, “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.”

A source close to Pitt tells ET that all parties had been sent copies of all reports pertaining to the incident.

"Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something," the source added. "This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here."

This information comes months after ET obtained court documents that showed a woman identified as Jane Doe was suing the FBI for information regarding an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident which took place on a private jet.

The description in the suit, which was filed under the Freedom of Information Act, matched the alleged altercation between Pitt and Jolie, and said that Doe's FOIA request is to "better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling" over the alleged incident. According to the documents, Doe filed the lawsuit challenging "defendants' withholding of additional records."