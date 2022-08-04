Bowen Yang Hilariously Mispronounces Jake Gyllenhaal's Last Name in New 'SNL' Promo With Camila Cabello

Jake Gyllenhaal and Camila Cabello are ready to bring the laughs -- and a little mispronunciation -- to Saturday Night Live! In a new promo for this week's show, SNL star, Bowen Yang, and the "Bam Bam" singer stump Gyllenhaal after sharing their own take on a few G-words, particularly the Ambulance actor's last name.

"Gill-en-hall, your name is pronounced, Gill-en-hall," Yang interjects, correcting this week's host after he introduces himself.

"I guarantee you it is not," Gyllenhall clarifies, quickly shutting down Yang's incorrect pronunciation of his last name.

It looks like Cabello has her own take on a few G-words too, as she jumps in to correct the 41-year-old actor.

"Gua-ran-tee, you gua-ran-tee it," Cabello insists.

"Yeah, both of you are very wrong," Gyllenhaal maintains.

But what Yang says next throws both host and musical guest for a loop.

"Some say 'Camila,' some say 'Cabello,' Yang offers, to the 25-year-old singer's surprise.

Another promo shows Yang hilariously walking off stage after he realizes he's the only one not getting paid to film this week's promos.

"Hey, thanks for doing these promos," Yang tells the pair. "I know we have to get up early and we aren't getting paid."

"I'm getting paid," Cabello says. "I'm getting paid," Gyllenhaal affirms.

The admission quickly sends the comedian into a tailspin, causing him to storm off at the sheer outrage of it all.

"Well, then who is playing me like a fiddle?!" Yang screams.

ET spoke to Gyllenhaal, who is returning to host the long-running sketch comedy series for the first time in 15 years, at the premiere of his new Michael Bay-directed thriller earlier this week. As far as what he was able to tease about Saturday night's show, Gyllenhaal said he's "at the whim of the writers."

"I am at their disposal," Gyllenhaal coyly said of the upcoming episode. "I'm just at the whim of all the writers. The last time I did this, was a long time ago, and it's an honor to do it -- you're part of history, and it's just an honor."

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.