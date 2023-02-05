Bonnie Raitt Wins Song of the Year Over Beyoncé and Adele in GRAMMYs Shocker

A big win and a big surprise! Bonnie Raitt claimed GRAMMY glory when her song, "Just Like That," took home the award for Song of the Year!

Raitt was overwhelmed and truly surprised by the win when her name was announced, and her moving acceptance speech reflected her shock.

"I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment," Raitt shared. "And thank you so much. I'm just totally humbled. I really appreciate it. Thank you."

"I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved's organs to help another person live," Raitt continued. "And this story was so simple and so beautiful for these times, and people have been responding to this song, partly because of how much I love -- and we all love John Prine -- and that was the inspiration for the music for this song."

"I don't write a lot of songs, but I'm so proud that you appreciate this one and what this means for me and for the rest of the songwriters who I would not be up here tonight if it wasn't for the art of the great, soul-digging and hard-working people that put these songs and ideas to music," Raitt continued.

Raitt's win was one of the night's biggest surprises. The iconic songstress won over Adele, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and several others, who seemed to be odds-on winners in the category.

Raitt spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier after her big win, and admitted that she was totally blown-away by the unpredicted win.

"Oh my god, I was just so surprised. I had no expectations of winning," she shared in awe. "I love all those artists."

The singer said that her song didn't have the megastar power of the others nominated in the category, but was "the little engine that could," which made the win even more special.

"I'll never forget it," she said, beaming. "I'll never forget this moment."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.