Bobby Brown on His 'Emotional' Visit to Whitney Houston's Grave in 'Every Little Step' Series

Bobby Brown is hiding nothing from the cameras, including a rare visit to the gravesite of Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. During the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, the R&B singer and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up about filming that “emotional” experience for the upcoming A&E series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step.

“When the cameras were following me, I didn't want to let anything get in between my life and what I was doing,” Brown shared. “So, I just wanted the cameras to follow me wherever I was going. That day I happened to be going to the gravesite.”

“We also did our best to make that moment his moment,” said Etheredge-Brown, who accompanied him during the visit. “It was very emotional for both of us.”

While the cameras were following the singer and his wife as part of the series, she explained that this was a genuine moment and great care was taken so Brown could “have his moment” with his late ex-wife, who died 10 years ago on Feb. 11, and daughter, who died in 2015.

“We knew that we were there for us. It was very important to visit there,” she added.

That deeply personal moment is just one of many fans can expect from watching Brown as he moves forward in his life. In fact, compared to his time filming Being Bobby Brown, which aired in 2005, the singer found working on Every Little Step as well as the two-part documentary Biography: Bobby Brown to be a very therapeutic experience.

According to A&E, the 12-episode series will give fans “an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour,” while the documentary chronicles his “journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston.”

“Being able to look back on all of the good times and all of the bad times, it gave me a sense of comfort,” he shared, before opening up about his previous series, which documented a far more chaotic time in his life.

“When I did Being Bobby Brown that was during a time in my life that I was going through a lot of troubles,” he said. Whereas now, “I’m living a life that I can only dream of with my beautiful wife and my kids. It’s been a wonderful time. I’m really proud of the direction my life is going.”

He added, “I feel I have a lot more control. We work really good together, myself, my wife, [executive producers] Kevin [Swain] and Lauren [Lazin].”

When asked what he hopes fans get out of watching him on the series, Brown said, “I hope that they take the fact that I’ve gone through the rough patches in my life and I’m living my life in a clean and honest way… Like I was saying earlier, this is more of a therapeutic thing for me. It helps me maintain my sobriety. It helps me with everything I want to do in the future.”

Biography: Bobby Brown premieres Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT while Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting June 7.