Bobby Bones Dishes on Wedding Planning and His Requests for the Ceremony (Exclusive)

Bobby Bones is on cloud nine with fiancée Caitlin Parker. The couple got engaged earlier this month after a year of dating, and now the TV and radio personality is opening up about wedding planning and his requests for the ceremony.

"I get to marry someone I love dearly. I never told anyone in my life I love them until I met her, so for me it's a big deal," Bones told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "I'm very excited about it and I would like to do it tomorrow, but I would rather do it right."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has plans to tie the knot next July to get "a somewhat regular wedding." They are also having a Nashville wedding, with Bones sharing that Parker already has a venue picked out. "She's made me promise not to tell anybody yet, but it will for sure be in Nashville," he said.

"That's the plan right now. Everything's fluid. We had a wedding planner out here," he said, adding that his fiancée is "running the ship." "But I'm here to help if she needs me."

While Bones lets his lady love take the lead, he does have a couple requests when it comes to their special day.

"The things that I have requested are: I would like my dog to be able to walk down the aisle, but he is a big old bulldog who will probably run into lots of people," he joked. "And I've also requested to wear a red suit, and she's not having that so far so."

"I'm really color blind," he explained, adding that red is "really the only color I can see. But she wants black. I may have to trade that in for something else, but right now I'm holding on to that."

The couple also has a lot of famous musician friends, and there's no doubt their wedding day will be filled with a lot of music. After Bones proposed to Parker, Mat Kearney was there to play one of their favorite songs.

"It'll be a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to being married to her," Bones gushed. "And you know, maybe we'll just set up a stage and let everybody come up and play."

Bones, in the meantime, is busy with his upcoming National Geographic travel series, Breaking Bobby Bones.

"The whole show's basis was finding people who have backgrounds like mine, that come from a struggle of some sort and do what they're doing now," Bones elaborated about his Nat Geo show, sharing how they highlighted a U.S. sled hockey player who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan. "For me to be able to take his story and share it with America, a hero, that to me is the most fulfilling thing. And getting to do that over and over again with a lot of great people [is amazing]."

Fans can also keep up with Bones on the latest season of American Idol. He returns as an in-house mentor for the contestants. Hear more of what he shared about the new season in the video above.