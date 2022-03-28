Blue Ivy Made Cameo in Mom Beyoncé's Oscars Performance of 'King Richard' Song 'Be Alive'

Sunday night's 2022 Oscars marked Blue Ivy Carter's first-ever live performance at the Academy Awards!

The 10-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z joined her mother during her powerful opening performance at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California. The singer was surrounded by dancers for her performance of "Be Alive," her Oscar-nominated track from the Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard. Released in November, the inspiring ballad features lyrics about feeling "so good to be alive" as the singer lifts her head with pride, with all her sisters by her side.

Clad in tennis green, with a stunningly choreographed group of backup singers, dancers and musicians, Queen Bey shouted out the "City of Compton" as she performed the nominated track. Blue Ivy can be seen also dressed in green and sporting a stunning pair of sunglasses as she dances along with the rest of the company, hitting every single move of the choreography as her mom performs.

It isn't the first time the eldest Carter child has collaborated with her parents. In November, Bey enlisted Blue Ivy and 4-year-old daughter, Rumi, for her new fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy." It's Ivy Park's fifth collaborative collection with the shoe giant, and the video promoting the new line offers a rare glimpse of Rumi, who, by the way, is a spitting image of her big sister.

The month before that, Blue crashed her parent's romantic date in an ad for Tiffany & Co. Just like in her cameo for "Halls of Ivy," Blue sported a trendy outfit for the Tiffany ad and easily stole the show.

Blue Ivy has already snagged a GRAMMY for Best Music Video, and it wouldn't be surprising if she follows in her mother's footsteps and scores an Oscar nomination one day too!

