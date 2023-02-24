Blake Shelton's Legendary Run on 'The Voice': All the Winners, Coaches and Mentors He's Worked With

Blake Shelton has had quite the run over the course of his 22 seasons on The Voice!

The only coach who has been a part of every season of the NBC singing competition, The Cowboy is finally hanging it up after the show's upcoming 23rd season -- and he's leaving some big boots to fill.

From winning a record nine titles on the show, to working with some of the biggest names in music, to meeting his future wife, Gwen Stefani, it seems there's nothing Blake hasn't done throughout his time on The Voice. So, in celebration of his final season, we're taking a comprehensive look back at all the winning singers, fellow coaches and mega-star music mentors that Blake has worked with over the years.

THE WINNERS:

Jermaine Paul - season 2

Jermaine Paul got two chairs to turn with his Blind Audition performance of Avril Lavigne's "Complicated." After choosing Blake over CeeLo Green, Paul was saved twice -- once by his coach and once by the public vote -- to make it to the final 4, where his performances of "I Believe I Can Fly" and Dave Barnes' "God Gave Me You" gave him the edge to win the season 2 title.

Cassadee Pope - season 3

Cassadee Pope got her musical start with the pop-punk band Hey Monday, but her solo breakthrough came on The Voice season 3, where she wowed the coaches, scoring a four-chair turn for her cover of Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn." After a series of saves by her coaches and the public vote, Cassadee made it to the Top 3, where her performances of Miranda Lambert's "Over You" and Faith Hill's "Cry" sealed her big win.

Danielle Bradbery - season 4

Danielle Bradbery got three chairs to turn for her Blind Audition performance of Taylor Swift's "Mean" in season 4, but she went with the reigning champ and joined Team Blake. In the Top 3, she wowed the audience with her renditions of Pam Tillis' "Maybe It Was Memphis" and Sara Evans' "Born to Fly" to make her The Voice's youngest winner at just 16.

Craig Wayne Boyd - season 7

Country singer Craig Wayne Boyd chose Team Blake over Team Pharrell in season 7, following his Blind Audition performance of "The Whiskey Ain't Workin'" by Travis Tritt and Marty Stuart. He nearly didn't make it to the live shows, losing in both the Battle and Knockout Rounds, but survived thanks to back-and-forth steals from Gwen and Blake. Before being crowned the winner in the season 7 finale, Craig wowed the crowd with performances of Linda Davis' "In Pictures" and his own original song, "My Baby's Got a Smile on Her Face."

Sundance Head - season 11

After a three-season losing drought, Blake hit it big with Sundance Head in season 11, who chose Blake's team over Adam Levine's following his Blind Audition performance of Otis Redding's "I've Been Loving You Too Long." After a few lucky saves, Sundance made his way to the Top 4, where his performances of "At Last" and an original song, "Darlin' Don't Go," earned him the season's top prize.

Chloe Kohanski - season 13

The first Team Blake winner who didn't start out with Blake as their coach, Chloe Kohanski originally joined Miley Cyrus' team in season 13, following a three-chair turn Blind Audition performance of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." However, after losing her Knockout Round, Chloe was stolen by both Blake and Jennifer Hudson, and chose to take Team Blake to the finale once again, winning the title with her original song, "Wish I Didn't Love You."

Todd Tilghman - season 18

Season 18 was The Voice'sfirst season to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant that Todd Tilghman got to wow the coaches in person with his Blind Audition performance of "We've Got Tonight" by Bob Seger. However, the competition went online shortly after, leading to some creative Zoom performances and production changes. Todd's voice carried him through, however, and he won another title for Team Blake during the season's virtual finale, performing MercyMe's "I Can Only Imagine" and an original song titled "Long Way Home."

Cam Anthony - season 20

Cam Anthony joined Team Blake after a three-chair turn performance of Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down" -- and a strategic move by Nick Jonas to block John Legend. He decided to go perhaps against type, choosing to join Team Blake, and never faltered, with stunning finale performances of Cynthia Erivo's "Stand Up" and Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive," clinching Blake's eighth Voice title.

Bryce Leatherwood - season 22

Blake dominated the season 22 live shows with three strong male singers -- soulful surfer Bodie, young heartthrob Brayden Lape, and certified country Bryce Leatherwood. All three made it to the finale, but it was Bryce's performances of Travis Tritt's "T-R-O-U-B-L-E" and Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes" that cemented another country-tinged win for The Cowboy. (Plus, as Blake said, there's not a more country name out there!)

THE COACHES:

From famous frenemies to new pals to a love connection no one saw coming, Blake's had plenty of singing stars sit alongside him in The Voice'sfamous spinning chairs. His longtime frenemy feud with Adam Levine was always entertaining, as were his attempts to connect with some of the show's younger coaches, like Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande.

And then, of course, there's Gwen. The pair first coached together on season 7 in 2014, and by the time they reunited onscreen the next year for season 9, they were officially a couple. Season 22 was the pair's last season together, but their first as a married couple, making a bittersweet bookmark for "Sheffani" fans everywhere.

Here's a look at all the famous faces Blake has coached alongside throughout the years:

Adam Levine (seasons 1-16)

Christina Aguilera (seasons 1-3, 5, 8, 10)

CeeLo Green (season 1-3, 5)

Shakira (seasons 4 & 6)

Usher (seasons 4 & 6)

Gwen Stefani (seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22)

Pharrell Williams (seasons 7-10)

Miley Cyrus (seasons 11 & 13)

Alicia Keys (seasons 11-12, 14)

Jennifer Hudson (seasons 13 & 15)

Kelly Clarkson (seasons 14-21, upcoming 23)

John Legend (seasons 16-22)

Nick Jonas (seasons 18 & 20)

Ariana Grande (season 21)

Camila Cabello (season 22)

Chance the Rapper & Niall Horan (upcoming season 23)

(Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha also served as The Voice’s “fifth coach” in seasons 15 and 16, respectively, coaching the digital companion series The Comeback Stage.)

THE MENTORS

After almost 23 seasons on The Voice, Blake has worked with nearly 50 celebrity mentors in the Battle Rounds and beyond. While many were famous friends of Blake’s from the country music scene -- acts like Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and more have leant their advice -- some of Team Blake's collaborators might surprise you.

For example, did you remember that Cher helped coach Team Blake in season 5, or Bette Midler leant The Cowboy her advice in season 11? There were also Team Blake mentors who were future or former Voice coaches, like Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani and CeeLo Green. And don't forget the Mega Mentors like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, James Taylor and more!

The Voice season 23 premieres Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.