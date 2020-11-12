Blake Shelton Wants Adam Levine to Perform at His Wedding to Gwen Stefani

The Voice has such a big part in Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's love story, it makes sense they'd want a former Voice coach to perform at their wedding. The couple announced their engagement in October after five years of dating and on Thursday's Late Night With Seth Meyers, 44-year-old Shelton opened up about who he'd like to see perform on his big day.

"I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton explained. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

Referencing Maroon 5's "Sugar" music video, Shelton continued, "I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years. So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band."

Despite giving his pal this honor, Shelton couldn't help but give the Maroon 5 frontman some grief.

"Plus, their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff," he quipped as Meyers suggested that the group could perform in a separate barn where people could go to relax.

Meyers also aired his grievances with the fact that Stefani appeared on his show a day before she announced her engagement to Shelton and didn't share the news.

"She kept doing this with her hand and wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring," Shelton said, holding up his own hand to the camera. "I told her, I said, 'You know, you wear more jewelry than Mr. T, so I don't think people picked up on that.' And they didn't. You could have figured it out though, she was giving you hints."

Though Shelton knows he wants Levine to perform at his wedding, Stefani recently shared that she doesn't want to get married anytime soon due to the pandemic.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared," she shared during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance. "Really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID. We're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months."

A source close to the couple recently confirmed the sentiment to ET, sharing, "Gwen has always spoken about a big traditional wedding with family and friends but they plan to wait and see how the pandemic pans out. And in the meantime, enjoy their engagement."