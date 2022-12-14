Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Reason Gwen Stefani Was 'Literally Sobbing' During 'The Voice' Finale (Exclusive)

It was an emotional night on The Voice as Blake Shelton's artist, Bryce Leatherwood, was crowned the season 22 champion. But while Shelton took home yet another win on the music competition show, he also celebrated a bittersweet milestone with his wife, Gwen Stefani.

Tuesday's finale marked the last time the couple would ever appear on the show together as coaches after Shelton announced that next season, which Stefani is not part of, will be his last.

Shelton tells ET's Cassie DiLaura that he almost didn't realize just how emotional the night would be for him and his wife. He admits that he was "so wrapped up in the finale tonight," and his performances alongside his three finalists and famous friend Kane Brown, that the gravity of the moment didn't hit him until after the show was over.

"I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off and she's over there literally sobbing," he tells ET. "She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together.'"

Shelton teases ET for calling out the milestone, declaring, "You're not going to make me cry!"

He does, however, acknowledge the impact the show has made on his life.

"It will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he says of meeting his wife on the reality competition series. "I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that, and now you're trying to make me emotional!"

Though he's making his exit as a coach, Shelton says he'd be "honored" to be a celebrity mentor for his wife's future team.

"Whatever she tells me to do," he says.

Stefani also reflected on how the show has changed her life, tweeting about the finale on Tuesday.

"Aaand that's a wrap!!! forever thankful to @NBCTheVoice, this show has changed my life in more ways than i can count. szn 22 forever !!!! ❤️ gx #TheVoice," she wrote.

aaand that's a wrap!!! forever thankful to @NBCTheVoice, this show has changed my life in more ways than i can count. szn 22 forever !!!! ❤️ gx #TheVoice — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 14, 2022

Replying to one fan who called Shelton and Stefani's last show together "the end of an era," the "Just a Girl" singer wrote, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world. Tonight is so bittersweet !!!! gx #TheVoice."

i'm the luckiest girl in the world 🫶🏻🥹 tonight is so bittersweet !!!! gx #TheVoice https://t.co/Yk6v2jD2p2 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 14, 2022

Another fan pointed out that the last time Shelton won the show while Stefani was a coach was season 7, their first season together, noting it was touching that he then won again for their last season together. Stefani retweeted the comment, writing, "omgggg my heart can't this 😭❤️ gx #TheVoice."

Stefani previously opened up to ET about her and her husband's final season together, saying, "The hardest part is just knowing that it's Blake and my last season together on the show, which is, I can't even say the words like it's 'cause it's so -- incredible miracles came out of being on the show for me, so I feel so blessed that I got this whole experience and I got that guy. Boom!"