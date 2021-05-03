Blake Shelton Looks Back at His 'Voice' Love Story With Gwen Stefani

The Voice is celebrating its tenth year on the air this season, and on Monday's "Road to Lives: 10th Anniversary" special episode, the coaches took a look back at 20 seasons of the singing competition.

While the stars of season 20 -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton -- all say that mentoring the show's hopeful singers has given them fond memories and creative inspiration, it's Blake who admits his life was truly changed by signing on to be a coach.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that's happened to you since you've been on The Voice?' That's a no brainer, right?" he says with a laugh. "I met my fiancée here."

Blake and Gwen Stefani met when Gwen joined the show as a season 7 coach in 2014. Both were going through divorces, and by the time Gwen returned for season 9 the following year, they would be an official couple.

"If you had told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room. I would have thought you were crazy," Blake jokes on Monday's special. "Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing, that's how ridiculous it is."

But the country star admits that he was impressed with the No Doubt frontwoman right from the start -- and maybe not for the reason you'd expect.

"Here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me," he recalls.

"I love it when she's here," he adds of going up against Gwen as a fellow Voice coach. "She brings a very complicated element of competition for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge... Just knowing that she's there and she has my back is pretty cool."

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October of last year, and while they're certainly an A-list couple, Gwen recently revealed the the pair are planning some very low-key nuptials.

"We're keeping it very simple. Really simple," the singer said on Late Night With Seth Meyers last month. "I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It'll be like my mom and my dad. It's literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though."

"It's going to be fun," Gwen continued. "We're going to make it really fun, but it's not going to be a big [event]. It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that."

See more on the pair in the video below. The Voice season 20 live shows begin Monday, May 10 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.