Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and More Celeb Couples Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022

Celebrities are showing their love for their partners on Valentine's Day.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, the Beckhams, as well as Mandy Moore, Salma Hayek and more are celebrating Feb. 14 with sweet and heartfelt posts for their significant others. There was no shortage of love as they posted photos and videos on social media.

Shelton shared a black-and-white wedding photo for his wife, Stefani, writing, "I'm the luckiest man alive.. Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!" The "Just a Girl" singer also shared a video of the two celebrating their love.

The "Stronger" singer also sent her fiancé a sweet massage, alongside a video of the two on bikes.

"This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot 🥵 !!!!! I love you @samasghari 👠👠👠👠👠💕💕💕," she captioned the clip.

Asghari, on his end, also penned a note for his "lioness."

The This Is Us star sang along to her 1999 hit "Candy" to wish her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, a Happy Valentine's Day.

Jonah Hill posted pics with his "Valentine Goddess," girlfriend Sarah Brady, thanking her for their "endless new adventures" and "teaching me new lessons every day." His lady love also expressed her love for him.

Ciara and Russell Wilson gave their "3 lil’ Valentines," their children, a shout-out.

Victoria and David Beckham also shared throwback photos of the two, to mark their Valentine's Day. The former soccer star also included their 10-year-old daughter Harper in his post.

See more 2022 Valentine's Day posts from the stars below: