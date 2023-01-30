Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About His 'Crippling Anxiety' During Wrexham Match

It's no secret that Blake Lively loves to troll her famous husband, Ryan Reynolds. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Lively, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth child, watched the game from home, taking the opportunity to poke fun at her husband. Lively posted a video of Reynolds looking distraught in the stands to her Instagram Stories, writing, "I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it."

Wrexham had an impressive showing against the opposing team which was ranked three leagues higher than them. Reynolds showed off his passion in the stands, as he was seen screaming, clapping, and throwing his fists in the air throughout the match.

Blake Lively/Instagram Stories

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

He also showed the crowd his phone when he gave fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney a call so he could hear the crowd singing at the start of the game.

The close game ultimately ended in a draw, and Reynolds took to Instagram to share his pride for the team.

"When @robmcelhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @wrexham_afc’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen," Reynolds captioned photos of himself cheering on the team. "Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️"

Back in August, Reynolds told ET that though Lively, 35, was initially confused by his decision to purchase the team, she has since become very invested.

"She was like, 'I'm now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town, and everything it represents and where it can go,' and so she's as obsessed as I am," he said of his wife of 10 years. "She's already, like, looking at the schedules throughout the year, wondering which matches she can attend, so, it's pretty great."