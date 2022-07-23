‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Drops First Teaser During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

During Marvel Studios’ panel during Comic-Con 2022, fans were treated with the first official look at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The long-awaited sequel is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 4, four years after the original starring Chadwick Boseman became a record-breaking, box office success.

President Kevin Feige appeared in-person at Hall H to reveal several major updates about upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including new details about the second Black Panther film, which Feige confirmed will be the final film of Marvel's Phase 4 slate.

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel, starring Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Michaela Coel, and more, will “continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

"It's been 5 years since I was here," Coogler said as he took the stage, remembering previous events with Boseman, to massive applause from the crowd. "Standing with you here right now... I can feel his hand on me now."

"Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his pride and culture and his impact on the industry will be felt forever," he continued.

The cast then took the stage, with an impressive musical introduction and emotions running high. "We're ready to invite you back to Wakanda," Nyong'o shared with the crowd.

Wright said returning for the sequel "felt like coming home," while Duke called it a "labor of love... I'm filled with so much gratitude to be here."

"I'm just so excited for you guys to see what we filmed," Kasumba agreed.

The panel also introduced Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the Submariner and Dominique Thorne as Ironheart.

As previously stated by Marvel Studios, Boseman’s character was not recast with a different actor following his death. However, the trailer revealed that someone will assume the mantle of the superhero’s responsibilities -- donning a new Black Panther suit.

Daniel Kaluuya, meanwhile, is not in the sequel after revealing to ET he chose to star in the new Jordan Peele film Nope. "I was always in prep and then the call came, and I wasn't able to do it," he shared.

Kaluuya clarified that there is no bad blood between him and the franchise, and that he's excited to see how Wakanda Forever pays tribute Boseman, who died unexpectedly in August 2020 after a private battle with cancer.

"I've heard things and I know that they're gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that's what I really care about," he said. "I can't wait to watch it."