'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Is Developing a Wakanda-Based Series for Disney Plus

From Westview to Wakanda, there is no corner of Marvel's cinematic universe that Disney+ will leave unexplored. Disney has signed Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler for an exclusive TV deal and his first project is a series "based in the Kingdom of Wakanda," ET can confirm.

"It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true," Coogler said in a statement. "As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms."

While there are no details yet on whether the series will revolve around new characters or someone introduced in Black Panther, Coogler says, "We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share."

The deal is set up with Coogler's Proximity Media and co-founders Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks.

Coogler is currently working on the Black Panther sequel, which will open on July 8, 2022. On Aug. 28, 2020, star Chadwick Boseman died, with Marvel Studios later confirming his role would not be recast. "[Black Panther 2] will continue to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film," the studio announced.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures," Feige recently told Deadline. "This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There's also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."