Black-Owned Health and Wellness Businesses to Support Now and Always

As the country grapples with the tragic death of George Floyd and the ongoing protests in its wake, it can be overwhelming to try to figure out how to do your part. In addition to donating to causes that speak to you, educating yourself through reliable sources and simply making your voice heard, you can commit to discovering and supporting black-owned businesses.

Just like the fashion and beauty industries, the wellness and health space is full of brands that are founded and run by black women and men. Whether they're selling aromatherapy candles, producing fitness-minded podcasts or shattering stigmas of what it means to be "well" for black women, each of these companies was once just a dream and is now a hard-earned reality.

But don't just shop these black-owned businesses today, or this week. Support them regularly, engage with them on social media and spread the word to your friends, family and peers. Then seek out other minority-owned companies -- apps like Black Nation and Official Black Wall Street make this easy -- and repeat.

Below, meet some of the black-owned health and wellness companies we support and the inspiring women behind them.

Naaya

Sinikiwe Dhliwayo founded Naaya with the purpose of redefining "wellness" into a term that centers on black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). Her video on why we need to have difficult conversations is a must-watch.

Learn more about Naaya here.

Transparent Black Girl

Writer Yasmine Jameelah created this wellness collective by curating digital content, a Transparent Talk series, apparel and more. Jameelah says, "I believe that wellness like people of color is multifaceted and it should be free to take on as many forms as it sees fit. Here, we embrace it all."

Learn more about Jameelah here and Transparent Black Girl here; apply to be a TBG intern here.

Balanced Black Girl

This uplifting podcast, book club and supportive wellness community for women of color was founded by Lestraundra “Les” Alfred, a fitness trainer and nutrition coach.

Learn more about Balanced Black Girl here and subscribe to the podcast here.

PUR Home

Angela Richardson isn't just PUR Home's founder and CEO -- she is also the formulator and product developer for the company's line of natural household and skincare products. From organic castile soap to lavender-grapefruit laundry detergent to waterless all-purpose bar soap, PUR Home's products are proudly plant-based, biodegradable and low toxic.

Shop PUR Home products here.

Golde

Trinity Mouzon Wofford is the powerhouse behind Golde, a Brooklyn-based vegan company that makes superfood-boosted wellness and beauty essentials. Their latte blends and face masks are filled with ingredients like turmeric, matcha and spirulina, and their Instagram feed is filled with recipes, tips and inspo.

Shop Golde wellness and beauty products here.

Plant Apothecary

Sold at Goop, Ulta and Anthropologie, Plant Apothecary specializes in organic, eco-friendly self-care products for all skin types and tones. Holly McWhorter started the company in 2012 with her husband, Bjarke Ballisager, and the pair focuses on environmentally sustainable ingredients, minimalist packaging and social responsibility.

Shop Plant Apothecary here.

Love Notes LLC

Founded by Brooklyn-based Nya Kam, Love Notes hand-pours custom blended aromatherapy candles in heavenly scent combos like lemon verbena-ginger-mint and black amber-lavender-pear. Love Notes also sells Self-ish body teas, for those seeking an extra-luxurious bathing and soaking experience.

Shop Love Notes candles here.

BLK+GRN

BLK+GRN is all about community. The company's website is an all-natural marketplace that connects black people with high-quality, toxic-free brands like Dirt Don't Hurt (pictured above), and the weekly BLK+GRN podcast spotlights black female artisans, their stories and their products.

Shop BLK+GRN products here and listen to the podcast here.

The Honey Pot

What does it mean to be the first plant-based feminine care system on the market? For Honey Pot CEO Bea Dixon, it's personal -- she suffered from bacterial vaginosis for months before starting her herb-powered line of products to cleanse, protect and balance the vagina.

Shop The Honey Pot products here.