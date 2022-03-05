Blac Chyna's Lawyer Shares Plans to Appeal After Kardashians Lawsuit Verdict

Blac Chyna's lawyer said she plans to appeal the verdict in the defamation case her client lost against Rob Kardashian and his family.

Lynne Ciani told reporters on Monday following the verdict that, despite losing the defamation and contract interference claims against the Kardashian-Jenner family, there's still reason to celebrate, and for two reasons. Ciani, who has represented Chyna for over four years, said that "the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian."

Ciani also said that it's her interpretation that "all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with E! Network." She added, "We will appeal the remainder of the verdict."

Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2017 and sued for more than $40 million for loss of earning damages and more than $60 million in loss of future earning capacity damages after claiming they schemed to have Rob & Chyna canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" against Chyna for leaving Rob.

The 12-member jury deliberated for 10 hours beginning Friday and found the Kardashian-Jenner family was not justified in telling network executives that Chyna physically abused Rob. That being said, the jury found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna's contract and therefore she was not awarded monetary damages.

"I think the case was very clear cut," said Kardashian-Jenner family attorney Michael Rhodes. "I think the judge did a wonderful job making sure it was a fair trial. So, we're very pleased. I spoke to the family a minute ago and they're also very pleased."

Another Kardashian-Jenner attorney, Michelle Doolin, shared how Rob felt following the verdict.

"Mr. Kardashian is very grateful to the jury's service and happy to have this matter behind him," she said, "and he looks forward to moving on to a new chapter and raising his beautiful daughter." Rob and Chyna share 5-year-old daughter Dream.

Time and again, the Kardashian-Jenner family insisted they had no power in deciding which shows aired on the network that carried the family's flagship reality show and its spinoffs. Khloe Kardashian had offered similar testimony and pointed to testimony offered by network executives who insisted the Kardashians didn't have control about what shows moved forward.

Adam Stotsky, a former NBC executive, was asked during cross-examination if the Kardashians played a role in Rob & Chyna getting canceled after one season. Stotsky said the Kardashians didn't have a say on what shows got canceled. He added that, from the network's perspective, it couldn't produce a show called Rob & Chyna if they weren't a couple.

Stotsky said he was excited for season 1 because the show followed Rob and Chyna's love story. The former network executive added that he wanted season 2 to continue on the same love story theme, but when the relationship became toxic, Stotsky said it wasn't the kind of show they wanted to produce.

Frances Berwick, a vice president at NBCUniversal, also spoke about why Rob & Chyna only had one season, and was adamant that she did not have any conversations with the Kardashian-Jenner family about the cancellation.

The exec also echoed Stotsky's reasoning for why Rob & Chyna got canceled, saying E! looks for frothy, escapist shows that are on the lighter side. The state of Rob and Chyna's relationship at that time wouldn't have been an enjoyable, escapist story to tell about a couple.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were not present when the verdict was announced. They were all attending the Met Gala in New York City. Kris, while walking the red carpet at the shindig, said she was "glad" the trial is over.