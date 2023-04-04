Blac Chyna Reveals She Has Received a Doctorate Degree in Theology, Shows Off Certificate

Blac Chyna is celebrating a major milestone. The 34-year-old model and TV personality has revealed that she received a Doctorate of Liberal Arts degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College earlier this year.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - showed off her certificate alongside a black-and-white photo of her two children. Chyna shares 10-year-old son, King, with Tyga and 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian.

"On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberate Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College," she captioned the photo, adding: "Doctor Angela Renee White."

According to its website, Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College, or STSBC, is a home study and on-campus Bible college and seminary specializing in education for working pastors, working people and church members. Classes are taught from an Evangelistic, Orthodox Christian worldview centered on scripture. Its doctoral program explores the Old Testament, New Testament, biblical languages, and backgrounds of the biblical era.

It has been nearly one year since Chyna was baptized on her 34th birthday last May, sharing that she was "born again on my birthday."

In recent months, Chyna has undergone a dramatic physical transformation that includes reversing several cosmetic procedures, removing a "demonic" tattoo, and having facial fillers dissolved as part of a "life-changing journey."

Speaking on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning, Chyna was asked if her exes, Tyga and Kardashian, are aware of her recent metamorphosis.

"You know, I haven’t heard anything yet. But I am pretty sure that they see it and every day we are changing," Chyna said. "We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That’s all I ask for, respect."

Chyna also opened up about her decision to change her lifestyle and undo her past cosmetic work.

"I just got sick and tired of being in the same patterns," she shared. "I thought, 'Obviously, there's something that I'm doing wrong.'"

In addition to speaking about her exes, Chyna recently showed her support for Kardashian's famous sister, Kim Kardashian, even after losing her defamation trial to the Kardashian family last year. Watch the clip below for more.