Blac Chyna Hands Out Food to the Homeless After Settling Revenge Porn Case With Rob Kardashian

Giving back to the community. Hours after Blac Chyna settled her "revenge porn" lawsuit against Rob Kardashian on Monday, she was performing charity by helping to hand out food to those in need.

In a pair of videos posted to her Instagram story, Blac Chyna can be seen on a street in what appears to be Los Angeles, handing out pre-packaged meals and water bottles from a cooler.

In one post, Blac Chyna smiles and waves for the camera, while in the other she can be seen distributing food and drink to men and women walking up to her group from tents and temporary shelters on the sidewalk.

Blac Chyna/Instagram

Blac Chyna/Instagram

The charitable efforts come just a few hours after she and her ex -- who share 5-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian -- reached a settlement shortly ahead of the scheduled start of jury selection on Monday.

The terms of the settlement remain unclear. ET has reached out to lawyers for Kardashian and Chyna for comment.

For more on the lawsuit and eventual settlement, check out the video below.