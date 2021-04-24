Bindi Irwin Writes Sweet 'Note of Gratitude' for Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin couldn't be more thankful for Chandler Powell.

The 22-year-old conservationist posted a sweet photo of her husband holding their baby girl, Grace Warrior, in his arms. Along with the pic, shared on Friday, Bindi also wrote a sentimental note ahead of their daughter's one-month birthday.

"A note of gratitude for this incredible man that I get to call my husband. Grace and I are beyond blessed to have him in our lives. His strength, love and kindness are the greatest gifts in the world. ❤️ @chandlerpowell," the new mom wrote.

The couple welcomed Grace on March 25, which also happened to be their one-year wedding anniversary.

To celebrate Grace's one-month birthday, the couple, along with the rest of the Irwins, are giving fans an intimate look at their road to parenthood in the Discovery+ specialCrikey! It's a Baby.

On Friday, ET shared a sneak peek at the upcoming hour-long program, in which Bindi talks about not being able to share new moments with her late dad, Steve Irwin, now that she's a mother.

"It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," she says as she begins to cry, with Chandler by her side. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

Crikey! It's a Baby premieres on April 25 on Discovery+.