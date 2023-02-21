Bindi Irwin Shares What She Learned From Late Dad Steve in Birthday Tribute

Bindi Irwin is remembering her father, Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 61st birthday. On Tuesday, the wildlife conservationist took to her Instagram to celebrate her father and share a piece of advice he passed down to her during their time together.

"Happy Birthday, Dad," the 24-year-old Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote. "Thank you for instilling a love for all species, courage to follow my heart and determination to make a difference in the world for wildlife and wild places. Your legacy lives on and the world is forever changed because of your dedication to conservation. Mum, Robert and I love and miss you so much."

Alongside the sweet caption was a throwback picture of Bindi and Steve holding a little reptile.

Bindi's brother, Robert, also took to his respective social media account to celebrate his father.

"Happy birthday, Dad ❤️," he captioned the picture of Steve holding him as a newborn while Bindi looks on.

On his Instagram Story, Robert shared a picture of himself as a toddler, looking into the camera while his father holds him and gives the thumbs up.

The official Australia Zoo account got in on the birthday love as well, writing, "Happy birthday to the original Wildlife Warrior🐊 Countless wildlife, wild places, and people thank you for your message of love🤎."

Steve tragically died at the age of 44 after he was stung by a stingray. Since then, Bindi, Robert and their mother, Terri, have been keeping his legacy alive through their work at Australia Zoo.

In December, Bindi celebrated Robert's birthday by sharing how much he reminds her of their late dad.

"Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world," Bindi wrote alongside a photo of her and Robert on Instagram. "You light up our lives with your hilarious sense of humour and kind heart."

Bindi continued the caption with a tribute to Steve. "I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you," she wrote. "We all are. Thank you for being such a good uncle to Grace and fantastic brother to me and Chandler. We love you and can’t wait to celebrate today!"

Bindi -- who is mother to 2-year-old Grace -- has shared how much her daughter loves her "Grandpa Crocodile."

In August, Bindi shared a clip of Grace recognizing her grandfather in a picture posted inside the zoo.

"Do you see him? Is he over here?" Bindi asked Grace in the sweet clip posted in August. Grace responded by running up to a poster featuring her late grandpa, which is hung in a construction zone at Australia Zoo.

"Grandpa Crocodile," Bindi exclaimed as her daughter pointed to the picture.

When Grace runs up to another poster of Steve, Bindi praised, "Good girl," before instructing her daughter to wave to the photo. Grace did just that and, in turn, her mom gushed, "I love you, sweetheart. Grandpa Crocodile loves you too."

