Bindi Irwin Shares Touching Father's Day Tribute to 'Superhero' Dad Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin is celebrating her dad on Father's Day. The wildlife conservationist took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, with a super sweet throwback photo.

Bindi posted a pic from when she was a baby, sitting on her father's lap as her dad, the famed Crocodile Hunter, smiles for the camera.

"You will always be my superhero. ❤️" Bindi captioned the heartfelt tribute.

The post comes on the 14th Father's Day since the famed animal expert's tragic death in September 2006, and Irwin has made sure to keep her father close to her heart ever since.

This sweet tribute comes just a few months after Bindi tied the knot with longtime love Chandler Powell on March 25.

The 21-year-old newlywed spoke with ET's Lauren Zima in May, and explained that she'd decided to keep her last name in remembrance of her dad.

"I think that for me personally, after dad passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me," she shared. "It has become a part of me. Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it's 2020 now, anything works!"

