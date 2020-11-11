Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Baby Bump Pic at 20 Weeks Pregnant

Bindi Irwin's baby bump is growing! The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a shot of herself and her husband, Chandler Powell, celebrating reaching the 20 week mark in her pregnancy.

In the sweet pic, Irwin, wearing overalls, shows off her baby bump while cuddling up to her husband. Powell looks overjoyed in the image, which also includes emus in the background.

"Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick," Irwin captioned the pic. "The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."

In the comments section, Irwin revealed that the pic was taken by her "amazing brother," Robert Irwin.

"We both sure love you too," Powell commented of himself and their daughter. "I’m so excited for all of the adventures we will have with our baby girl."

Powell shared the same shot on his Instagram page, gushing that he "can't wait to be a dad!"

"All the love in the world," Irwin commented on her husband's post.

Irwin and Powell announced her pregnancy back in August. They went on to reveal that they're expecting a baby girl the next month. Watch the video below for more on the couple.