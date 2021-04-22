Bindi Irwin Is Speechless When Brother Robert and Husband Chandler Powell Debut Baby's Scary Nursery Design

Every mother's nightmare? Bindi Irwin may be a wildlife warrior, but the 22-year-old daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin isn't exactly on board with her baby girl's surprise nursery theme.

On Thursday morning, a sneak peek clip from Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell's, upcoming Discovery+ special, Crikey! It's a Baby!, aired on Good Morning America.

In the sweet clip, the pair introduces their newborn girl to the staff at the Australia Zoo, where they both work.

Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin, also surprises her with a very scary dinosaur-themed nursery that features a massive Tyrannosaurus rex replica, holding the crib's mobile in his teeth.

Discovery+

The speechless Bindi looks shocked and concerned when she first sees the nursery and "Bruce the dinosaur," saying, "That just gave me the biggest heart attack of my life!"

Robert seems to think his sister is on board with the Jurassic-themed nursery.

"Initial reaction from Bindi is pretty great," he says in the clip. "She can't even articulate how much she loves it."

Chandler assures his then-pregnant wife, "If [our daughter] grows up with Bruce, she won't be afraid of anything."

Bindi Irwin shares details on her road to motherhood in new #discoveryplus special, “Crikey! It’s a Baby!” @ErielleReshef https://t.co/Hw4PjRasOh pic.twitter.com/FglsJmtGUL — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 22, 2021

It's unclear if the family keeps the nursery as-is, though Bindi did share a sweet animal-themed nursery wall on Instagram back in January, which looked very different from Robert and Chandler's creation.

The new parents are currently soaking up time with their little girl, even if they have their hands full, literally! On Wednesday, the proud dad shared a sweet photo with his wife of one year and their newborn daughter, Grace Warrior, as well as their dog, Piggy.

"Family photo," Chandler captioned the sweet shot with a heart emoji.

Crikey! It's a Baby! streams Sunday on Discovery+.