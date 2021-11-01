Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Cradle Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo

Bindi Irwin is feeling the love in her third trimester of pregnancy! The 22-year-old environmental activist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin is about 29 weeks pregnant with her first child. On Sunday, she shared a sweet photo with her husband, Chandler Powell, snuggled up and cradling her growing baby bump.

"All the love in the world," she captioned the post.

Powell, who tied the knot with Irwin last March commented on the sweet pic, writing, "Our little family❤️ Baby and I both love you."

The couple are expecting a baby girl and haven't been shy about sharing their excitement on social media.

Last month, Irwin shared a profile pic of herself showing off her baby bump at 26 weeks pregnant.

At the time she gushed over her husband, writing, "@chandlerpowell Thank you for for being the most extraordinary husband and soon-to-be dad. Baby and I both love you beyond words. ❤️"