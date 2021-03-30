Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Document Their Journey to Parenthood in 'Crikey! It's a Baby!' Special

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are giving fans an intimate look at their road to parenthood. On Tuesday, Discovery+ announced an upcoming one-hour special, Crikey! It's a Baby, which includes all the priceless moments leading up to the birth of Bindi and Chandler's daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Bindi gave birth to the couple's first child together on Thursday. The new special will include Bindi's mom, Terri, throwing a baby shower; Chandler giving Bindi an emotional surprise after she finishes her last day of work at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital; Bindi's brother, Robert, providing updates from the hospital waiting room; and Bindi, Chandler and their daughter coming home to Australia Zoo where they are welcomed by the entire Australia Zoo family.

In a preview of the special, Bindi's late father, Steve Irwin, says Bindi is "the light of [his] life" in touching throwback footage. Bindi and Chandler are then shown excitedly announcing that they're going to be parents. Meanwhile, Robert notes, "I'm going to be the funnest uncle."

Crikey! It's a Baby! streams on Discovery+ on April 25.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old conservationist shared on Instagram how her daughter's name is in part a tribute to her late father.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she wrote. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

