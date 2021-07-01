Billie Lourd Shares Details About Her Secret Pregnancy and Life as a New Mom

Billie Lourd always knew she wanted to be a mother. The 28-year-old actress stunned followers last year when she announced she had given birth to a baby boy named Kingston. Now, she's sharing insight on her pregnancy and relationship with fiancé Austen Rydell.

Lourd spoke with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi for this week’s Quarantined With Bruce, where she explained that her son is "not technically a quarantine baby" and why her pregnancy was "a blessing in disguise."

"Kingston was conceived before quarantine. So he's technically just a Caribbean baby," the late Carrie Fisher's daughter shared. "I didn't know it was happening but it turned out to be kind of a blessing in disguise having a quarantine baby. But he's not a quarantine baby, because I got to keep it to myself. And only my family knew and nobody else knew."

"Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet, and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be," she noted. "But it turned out to be the greatest experience. I got to just eat great food, hang out with the people I love, do Legos all the time. I took a hypno-birthing class and I just, I loved being pregnant."

Lourd also shared that she grew closer to her fiancé during the pandemic, calling their time together "incredible."

"We got so close and got to know each other, even not that we didn't know each other well, but now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other," she relayed. "And he was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages. And did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way."

"We just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents and he's sitting out there with the baby right now," she continued. "And he is as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."

The Scream Queens star, meanwhile, says that being a mom is "even better" than she imagined.

"I've wanted to be a mom since I was two years old, I always had a plan," she explained. "Like, literally when I was three, I'd tell you, 'I want, like, four kids. I want one at 28,' which is so weird 'cause I had Kingston at 28 and it ended up happening."

"But it's even better than I could have ever expected. This, and this baby is absolute magic," she expressed.

Lourd and Rydell welcomed their son in September. It wasn't until months later, in November, that she shared a throwback photo of when she was pregnant.

For more on Lourd's baby boy, see below.