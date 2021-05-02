Billie Eilish Wears Corset Looks in 'British Vogue,' Says 'It's About What Makes You Feel Good'

Billie Eilish is embracing her new look in a stunning newBritish Vogue cover shoot! The 19-year-old GRAMMY winner went from wearing baggy clothes with her black and neon green-dyed hair to going full old Hollywood glamor in corsets and honey blonde locks for her new British Vogue cover shoot.

In the new magazine spread, Eilish talks about this new era in both her music and her look.

“I feel more like a woman, somehow,” she says of the blonde tresses and corset styles.

Though she loves her new look, Eilish predicts criticisms to her body positivity messages combined with her decision to wear a corset, which cinches her waist.

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she explains. “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Eilish's new music also tackles the idea of men taking advantage of underage girls. She knows that this message combined with her more mature look will raise eyebrows.

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore," she says. "If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

In the cover story, the writer mentions a situation in which Eilish was taken advantage of when she was younger, adding, "The details are hers." This is mentioned because once again the singer can predict that critics will note that she's opening up about this experience in her music but also showing off more of her body.

"Yes I am, motherf**ker! I’m going to because there’s no excuse,” she concludes.

Eilish opens up about an abuse of power in her new song, "Your Power," which was released on Friday. In the accompanying music video, Eilish is seen bound tightly by a large snake.

She sings, "She said you were a hero/ You played the part/ But you ruined her in a year/ Don't act like it was hard/ And you swear you didn't know/ No wonder why you didn't ask/ She was sleeping' in your clothes/ But now she's got to get to class."