Bill Paxton's Son James Steps in to Play His Character on 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fans got yet another blast from the past on Wednesday's episode -- played by a familiar face!

The final season of the Marvel series has seen the agents time-hopping through S.H.I.E.L.D. history in an attempt to thwart the villainous alien Chronicoms, and along the way, they have run into several figures from the show and organization's past, including Jiaying (Dichen Lachman), Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj), yet another member of the Koenig family (played by Patton Oswalt) and many more.

On Wednesday, however, the team encountered a face they weren't so happy to see: season 1 villain John Garrett, a S.H.I.E.L.D. turncoat who became an undercover HYDRA agent, the first subject of Project Deathlok and the mastermind behind Project Centipede.

However, he hadn't done any of that yet when he was encountered by Nathaniel Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) in 1983, as the timestream-bending villain was attempting to recruit more soldiers to gain Inhuman powers and join his anarchic army.

Garrett was played by the late Bill Paxton in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s first season, and the team found the perfect person to play his younger counterpart: his 26-year-old son, James.

Taking on Garrett's signature slicked-back hair and hilarious mannerisms, James received an outpouring of awe and support as fans realized he was stepping in to play his late father's character and was praised for being a perfect likeness. He later shared his thanks for all the kind messages on Twitter.

"It was truly a blast bringing it to life," he said of playing the character. "Also an emotional roller coaster. But a blast nonetheless."

Thank you so very much!! It was truly a blast bringing it to life. Also an emotional roller coaster. But a blast nonetheless. #AgentsofShield https://t.co/ucxUPZ7SL4 — James Paxton (@jamespaxtonyo) July 30, 2020

Bill Paxton died of a stroke on Feb. 25, 2017, just 11 days after undergoing heart surgery. He was 61. The iconic actor was memorialized by many of his famous friends, and received an emotional tribute at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, which were held one day after his death.

The Big Love star is survived by wife Louise Newbury, daughter Lydia, and James -- whose pinned tweet is a photo with his dad, the caption reading, "We are not two, we are one."