Bill Cosby Released From Prison: Phylicia Rashad, Rosie O'Donnell and More Stars React

On Wednesday, Bill Cosby's 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, and the 83-year-old actor and comedian was released from prison.

The court found that an agreement Cosby had with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case, according to documents obtained by ET. Cosby previously said that he relied on that agreement before agreeing to testify in his accuser's civil lawsuit.

The court also ruled that Cosby's case cannot be prosecuted again, writing, "He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred."

Following Cosby's release, Montgomery Country District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement:

"The majority decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders the release of William H. Cosby Jr. from state prison. He was found guilty by a jury and now goes free on a procedural issue that is irrelevant to the facts of the crime. I want to commend Cosby’s victim Andrea Constand for her bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all of the other women who have shared similar experiences. My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law—including those who are rich, famous and powerful."

Constand and her legal team also provided a statement to ET, which read, in part:

"Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only disappointing but of concern in that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action... Once again, we remain grateful to those women who came forward to tell their stories, to DA Kevin Steele and the excellent prosecutors who achieved a conviction at trial, despite the ultimate outcome which resulted from a procedural technicality, and we urge all victims to have their voices heard. We do not intend to make any further comment. "

Cosby also held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, though did not speak. His attorney, Brian Perry, said, "We've said from day one, we just didn't think he was treated fairly. And that...the system has to be fair, and fortunately the Supreme Court agreed with us. He's happy, his wife is happy. The system only works if it's fair to all sides. That's the bottom line."

Cosby was initially charged in the case in 2015. He was acquitted during his first trial in 2017. The next year, during Cosby's retrial, he was convicted of all three felony sex-assault counts. Prior to his conviction being overturned, Cosby, who has maintained that his encounter with Constand was consensual, had served more than two years of his three to 10 year prison sentence.

Following the news, friends and fans of the former sitcom star took to social media to express their support for Cosby's conviction being overturned.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing. — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Told you so on #BillCosby. He was convicted by a court so tainted by public opinion and social pressure that it allowed obviously prejudicial evidence and improper witnesses. He may be a bad guy, but in this case he was railroaded by the mob. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 30, 2021

However, other celebs were not thrilled by the news.

I know many young women and men who are so Afraid to press charges against their rapist and Re traumatize themselves I am heartbroken today to hear of the news of Cosby’s release .this is sickening. My heart is with my sister survivors. We have work to do. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby is STILL an evil rapist .the end. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUp #MeToo



Bill Cosby to Be Freed as Court Overturns His Sex Assault Conviction - The New York Times https://t.co/W34edMi1vw — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

THE FUCK IS THIS BULLSHIT



Bill Cosby to Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sex Assault Conviction https://t.co/GhbDeP5CCk — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 30, 2021

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents three of Cosby's accusers said she was "disgusted that he is a free man today."

The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today.



He is not released because he is innocent.



He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 30, 2021

Regarding Cosby, Franco, and all of the perpetrators who won’t face justice pic.twitter.com/338cKuyGjt — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) June 30, 2021

Thoughts with the victims of Cosby — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2021

I stand with all of Bill Cosby’s accusers on this dark day. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 30, 2021

WHEN will things get better for women and girls regarding sexual assault, sexism, misogyny and ageism?

What will it take?

So discouraged. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 30, 2021

To every woman who was sexual assaulted by #BillCosby my heart hurts for you today and I am full fury. It’s horrifying. — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) June 30, 2021

It is total bullshit that Bill Cosby is being released. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 30, 2021

Better to remain silent and be thought a rape apologist, than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt. https://t.co/xFgJsmghG5 — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) June 30, 2021

Uhhhhh his UNJUST freedom is a slap in the face to survivors everywhere and not at all indicative of his innocence. Like huh? https://t.co/sanThWPqyp — Rahne Jones (@rahne_jones) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby about to be free! City boy win summer 2021! pic.twitter.com/UR0oUPzopH — lil duval (@lilduval) June 30, 2021

WHAT?!? What a travesty. My sympathy to all those brave women who came forward only to now be assaulted again. https://t.co/fmJ4FUQByi — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) June 30, 2021

Did Bill Cosby drug the PA Supreme Court?😜 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) June 30, 2021

Such a coincidence that Cosby and Trump had the same attorney, Bruce Castor… pic.twitter.com/tcX98nQNqD — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 30, 2021

People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are fuckin idiots. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 30, 2021

Well that makes no sense.. A sad infuriating day for all Bill Cosby’s victims. — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) June 30, 2021

to all the brave women who spoke out against Bill Cosby- your bravery did not go unnoticed 🥺❤️ — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) June 30, 2021