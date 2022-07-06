'Big Brother' Season 24 Replaces Contestant Day Before Premiere, Announces Cast Update

Hours after announcing the new cast of houseguests for Big Brother season 24, and just a day before the premiere, there's been a bit of a cast shake-up.

The show's Twitter account announced Tuesday evening that Marvin Achi will not be taking place in the competition.

"Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother," the show shared. "We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast!"

🚨 Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast! pic.twitter.com/F0CLIDB9uw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

No reason for the change was announced. However, many fans have begun speculating that Marvin's involvement in this season of America's Got Talent may be the reason.

Marvin auditioned for Season 17 of AGT, and was voted through to the Judge Cuts round, meaning that he may be contractually obligated to be available for the live shows -- which would be taking place at the same time as he would potentially be in the Big Brother house or even possibly the Jury House.

Meanwhile the rest of the cast was introduced Tuesday morning.

Here it is folks, meet your #BB24 houseguests! We've got a full house this year 😉 Get strapped in for a turbulent summer. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/ir49nBA28P — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with host Julie Chen Moonves, who teased that the forthcoming season of Big Brother is going to be harder and wilder than ever before.

"You're gonna see that on premiere night. It's a 90-minute premiere and as soon as people get out of the house, they’re going to play new challenges we've never had before," she shared. "Then we're going to show you a crazy first live eviction show."

Julie said that fans are going to see "an eviction night like we've never had before," adding that the "first eviction show is not going to be traditional" and truly nobody is as safe as they seem.

"Oh and at the end of the premiere episode, I'm going to make them an offer that they cannot refuse," she added excitedly. "So it's like you go in and it's hitting you from all angles... it's a whole new game!"

Big Brother season 24 is set to kick off Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.