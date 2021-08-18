'Big Brother' Bonus: How to Make 'Fancy' Slop Soup With Alyssa (Exclusive)

Big Brother is a grind, but when you're on slop, the days can get even longer.

In a bonus extra from the current season, houseguest Alyssa Lopez -- who was a Have Not twice this season -- shows us how to make dreaded slop into something slightly more appetizing in the house. You know, if you ever find yourself only able to eat the flavorless, goopy oatmeal mix.

As Alyssa gets ready to show off the "fancy" slop soup recipe she learned from fellow housemate Azah Awasum, she runs through the super easy steps in preparation for her meal in ET's exclusive clip. She even shows off the "slop chips" -- think slop in granola bar form -- that Derek Xiao made that she drops into her bowl.

The key, Alyssa says, to successful slop soup is seasoning, seasoning, seasoning -- from chili powder to pepper to rosemary. "Isn't this sad, America?" she asks, as she stirs the soup base on the stove after doing a taste test (and a few dollops of hot sauce).

And apparently, the slop soup is appetizing enough for Alyssa to give her stamp of approval.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

