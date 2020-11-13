'Big Brother' Alums Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Welcome Baby No. 2

The Big Brother family has grown by one! Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas welcomed their second child together, Villegas revealed on Wednesday. The pair are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Adora.

"Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby," Villegas wrote on Twitter. "Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet."

It seems the couple still didn't have a name on Thursday. "We have two hours until baby name is due!!!!" Villegas wrote, before sharing their son's weight of 8 pounds, 8 ounces. "No pic of the baby just yet, but he is a big boy! So much love and respect for Rachel. How she did it I will never know."

"No pic of the baby just yet, but he is a big boy! So much love and respect for Rachel. How she did it I will never know."

Reilly and Villegas announced they were expecting on Mother's Day.

"OH Baby!!! WELCOME BRENCHEL BABY #2! Happy Mother’s Day! We have a lot to celebrate this year" Reilly wrote alongside a sweet family photo. "As a mom it’s my day to celebrate Adora & OMG baby #2!!"

As Reilly explained, she and Villegas had been "trying for a while" to have another baby. "I can't believe I'm pregnant," she gushed. "I can’t wait for what this pregnancy has in store for us!!!!"

The couple first met on season 12 of Big Brother in 2010. They appeared on season 13 of the CBS reality show as part of a "Returning Duos" twist -- and Reilly ended up winning. The couple also later appeared on two seasons of The Amazing Race. They married in September 2012 in Los Angeles.

