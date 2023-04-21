'Big Bang Theory' Star Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall in Beautiful Ceremony: See the Wedding Pic!

Surprise! Actor Kevin Sussman shared a photo from his wedding day to Instagram on Thursday. The 52-year-old Big Bang Theory star, who played the awkward Stuart on the sitcom, looked dapper in a blue suit and bow tie, posing next to his bride, Addie Hall, and his father.

"Did I mention I got married this weekend?" Sussman captioned the pic.

In the photos, Sussman's new wife wears a stunning strapless white gown and a lace-embroidered veil while holding a bouquet of white roses.

Sussman also posted the picture to his Instagram Stories, writing, "Just got married (me, not my dad)."

Sussman's Big Bang Theory co-star, Kunal Nayyar, commented on the pic, "Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother."

Sussman first announced his engagement in March 2022, sharing a pic of himself and his future bride at a restaurant with her showing off her diamond sparkler.

"Folks... she said yes!" he wrote at the time.