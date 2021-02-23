Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises 'Brave and Classy' Son-in-Law JAY-Z in 'Love Letter'

Tina Knowles-Lawson is praising her son-in-law. Beyoncé's mom took to Instagram on Monday to gush over JAY-Z, with whom her daughter shares 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.

Tina wrote that the note, which she described as "a love letter" was prompted by JAY-Z's involvement in the Super Bowl. The rapper's company, Roc Nation, produced the halftime show, which featured The Weeknd this year.

"We witnessed the national anthem, 'America the Beautiful,' and the halftime entertainment all being super talented black people!!! Everyone was psyched about it!" Tina wrote. "Each person that performed -- Jazmine Sullivan, Her, and The Weekend -- all slaying their performances and making Black Excellence shine and us all proud."

That success, Tina wrote, came after JAY-Z was criticized for taking on the job at the NFL, due to its struggles with social justice.

"I could not help but remember when J took on being in charge of the Entertainment at the Super Bowl, and saying that things would never change unless we had someone on the inside that could make decisions. Someone at the top," she wrote. "I read all the horrible things people said calling him a sellout and hating on him big time. But he kept it moving because every person who has affected change has been criticized and dogged by their peers."

"One thing that I’ve noticed about Jay is that he doesn’t let what people say bully him into not doing the things that he knows are right," she continued. "But after the Last Super Bowl I did not read one comment by one person that said that they were pleased that he didn’t listen to the noise and he kept it moving and that he was able to get three talented black people to dominate at this years Super Bowl why is that?"

Tina continued her note by praising the "guts" JAY-Z had to launch his "excellent streaming service," Tidal, noting that it has "the best sound around." She additionally complimented the rapper for recently selling half of his champagne brand.

"You are a bad a** brother and I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past!!" she wrote. "I have seen such extreme kindness and generosity so many times that people don’t even know anything about! You are a true man who has admitted publicly when you’ve made mistakes in a very brave and classy way! You have in turn influenced the Culture of Young Black Men. You are a Bad A** brother. I love you so much!!"