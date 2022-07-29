Beyonce Rocks Fringe, Stilettos and Cowboy Hat in 'Renaissance' Video Clip

Beyonce's Renaissance has arrived, and the content just keeps coming.

As the singer's highly anticipated new album began to roll out on Friday, fans were also treated a brief new video clip. In the 17-second video, Bey's song "PURE/HONEY" plays in the background as the singer poses along a wall of mirrors in stiletto heels and a fringe jacket, with little else underneath. She caps off the look with shades and a black cowboy hat, while close-up shots reveal long black gloves and diamond rings on her hands.

"act i RENAISSANCE OUT NOW," the messaging reads.

After plenty of anticipation and an internet leak, Bey's seventh studio album arrived on July 29, and it's filled with plenty of dance-heavy bangers to get us through the summer.

Complete with 16 tracks, Renaissance includes the already released hit single, "Break My Soul", as well as songs like "Cuff It," "Alien Superstar" and more.

On Thursday, night, in time with the release, she took to Instagram to address the early album leak and to thank her fans for waiting for the official release.

"So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together," she wrote. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."

"Thank you for your unwavering support," she continued. "Thank you for being patient. We are going to take out time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I Love You Deep."

