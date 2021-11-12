Beyoncé Releases Powerful Song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard' Movie: Listen

Beyoncé's highly anticipated single, "Be Alive," is finally here, and it was well worth the wait.

The powerful ballad appears in the upcoming Will Smith-led biopic King Richard, which has him taking on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams. Much like the film details Richard's unwavering belief that his daughters will "shake up this world" as he pushes Venus and Serena to succeed despite the odds are stacked against them, Beyoncé's single is a battle cry to Black strength and perseverance. The 40-year-old GRAMMY winner sings about feeling "so good to be alive" with her sisters by her side and lifting her head with pride.

"Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried (Black off if I tried)," she sings in the chorus. "That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we're sitting on top of thе world again, huh."

Despite a path "never paved with gold," the lyrics boast that no one could knock down a spirit that is "hustle personified," while asking, "Do you know how much we have cried? / How hard we had to fight?"

It's a song of triumph after despair, glory after grief, and the unwavering spirit that drives success stories like that of the Williams family.

With the blessing of Venus and Serena themselves (who serve as executive producers), King Richardexplores their life on and off the court, growing up in Compton and following the 78-page plan that Richard made for the girls' whole career before they were even born. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena, respectively, with Aunjanue Ellis as their mother, Oracene "Brandi" Williams, and Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen.

King Richard is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 19.