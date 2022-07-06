Beyoncé Makes Billboard History With 'Break My Soul,' Joining Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney

Beyoncé is making history! Her latest single "Break My Soul" has earned the 40-year-old a landmark 20th top 10 hit, making her the first woman to earn at least 20 top 10s as a soloist and 10 as a member of a group.

Billboard announced the singer's feat on Tuesday, revealing that she's the third artist to accomplish the feat, joining Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. McCartney earned 23 solo top 10s in addition to 34 with The Beatles. Jackson comes in with 30 solo top 10s, along with 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/Jacksons.

Following its first full week of tracking, "Break My Soul" surged from its No. 15 debut entry to No. 7 on the July 9-dated Hot 100 list, marking her milestone 20th top 10 as a solo artist. She now boasts twice as many Hot 100 top 10s as Destiny’s Child, which earned 10 top 10s -- including four No. 1s -- in 1998-2005.

Beyoncé released "Break My Soul" on June 20, the day of the summer solstice and a mark of the new season. It's the lead single from her long-awaited seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years, Renaissance.

Although Renaissance will be the first full-length studio album she's dropped in years, Beyoncé has put out quite a bit of music in that time. She appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with her husband, JAY-Z, and on Disney's The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack in 2019. That same year, she released Homecoming: The Live Album, which accompanied her iconic Coachella performance from 2018.

She most recently appeared in the top 10 via her feature on Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 GRAMMY-winning remix, "Savage."

On June 30, the singer shared the album's cover art, featuring herself clad in a silver bikini and seated atop a horse made of mirrored tiles -- like a disco ball.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she captioned the photo. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

"I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!" she added. "And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Renaissance drops on July 29.