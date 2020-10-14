Beyoncé, Kerry Washington, Kamala Harris and More Celebrate What Would've Been George Floyd's 47th Birthday

Today marks what would have been George Floyd's 47th birthday. In honor of the occasion, a score of celebs posted tributes to his life, his memory and his impact.

Actors, public figures, politicians and activists all joined in on commemorating the day, and used his birthday to further emphasize the importance of the overwhelming cry for social justice that his death sparked.

Kerry Washington honored his memory with a short but important message that also illuminated the importance of making your voice heard this election.

"#Vote because #GeorgeFloyd should be turning 47 today," Washington wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shared similar sentiments with their posts commemorating the day.

"Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends," Harris wrote. "We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force."

"Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday, and he should be alive to celebrate it," Biden tweeted. "I made a promise to his family that I won’t let him become just another hashtag — and I’ll work every day as president to keep that promise."

Beyonce -- who was a predominant celebrity voice amid the Black Lives Matter protests that swept across the nation following Floyd's death -- shared a tribute as well to her personal site.

The songstress shared a throwback photo of a young Floyd sitting at a desk and writing in a notebook, over which Beyonce wrote, "HAPPY ETERNAL BIRTHDAY GEORGE FLOYD."

Here are some of the other many tributes being shared in honor of Floyd's legacy, and in an effort to encourage people to use their voice to enact change.

George Floyd should be celebrating his 47th birthday today with his family. Instead, his family continues to mourn his loss. We must continue our fight against police brutality and systemic racism so there is never again a death like George Floyd's. #SayHisName — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) October 14, 2020

Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th Birthday. We fight for JUSTICE in his name and memory. #JusticeForGeorge https://t.co/mN1GfyzZtd pic.twitter.com/QkTeQ5GykU — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 14, 2020

Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should be celebrating with friends and family. Instead, he was murdered by the hands of Minneapolis police.



We must dismantle the systems of oppression that exist in our society and build a just America. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 14, 2020

George Floyd would have been 47 today. #BlackLivesMatter — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 14, 2020

In honor of George Floyd’s 47th birthday, George’s sister Bridgett asks that you take action & VOTE! And we both agree that @JoeBiden is the change we need! George's death will not be in vain because we will vote to make change! pic.twitter.com/fHxQDGsV5F — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 14, 2020

Today would've been George Floyd's 47th birthday. He was taken from his family right in front of our eyes. An image we will never forget and the fuel to why we continue to fight. This is why we should vote to #ELECTJUSTICE. ✊🏾🗳



Art by: @4NIKKOLAS pic.twitter.com/L0p76xgqGt — too (Mike Pence’s) FLY for this. (@angela_rye) October 14, 2020