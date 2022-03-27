Beyoncé Gives Powerful Oscars Performance of 'King Richard's 'Be Alive' From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyoncé celebrated feeling alive in a powerful performance to open Sunday night's 2022 Oscars.

The 40-year-old musician marked her first live performance in two years by taking to the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton to perform "Be Alive," her Oscar-nominated track from the Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard. Released in November, the inspiring ballad features lyrics about feeling "so good to be alive" as the singer lifts her head with pride, with all her sisters by her side.

"Couldn't wipe this Black off if I tried (Black off if I tried)," Beyoncé sings in the chorus. "That’s why I lift my hеad with pride / Now we're sitting on top of thе world again, huh."

Clad in tennis green, with a stunningly choreographed group of backup singers, dancers and musicians, Queen Bey shouted out the "City of Compton" as she performed the nominated track.

Opening the #Oscars with Beyoncé singing about being proud to be Black and alive is honestly the smartest thing the Academy has ever done. And she's BRINGING it as usual and expected!!! pic.twitter.com/ERcEmCJGFv — Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) March 28, 2022

It's a fitting song and performance for King Richard, which has Smith taking on the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams. Much like the film details Richard's unwavering belief that his daughters will "shake up this world" as he pushes Venus and Serena to succeed despite the odds are stacked against them, Beyoncé's single is a battle cry to Black strength and perseverance.

And the location is a significant one, as the courts serve as the former practicing grounds of the sports legends, whose relentless drills under the eye of their father in their youth were highlighted in the Best Picture nominee.

Although this was Beyoncé's first performance at an awards show since she lit up the GRAMMYs stage in 2017, it wasn't the first time that she has graced the Academy with a show-stopping performance.

In 2005, she performed three Best Original Song nominees during the live broadcast, including "Learn to Be Lonely" from the feature The Phantom of the Opera. Two years later, in 2007, she sang alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose for a medley from Dreamgirls and, in 2009, she performed alongside host Hugh Jackman in a montage celebrating movie musicals.

For complete coverage of the 2022 Oscars -- hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- keeping checking back with ETonline.