Bevin Prince's 'One Tree Hill' Co-Stars Share Their Support After Her Husband's Death

Bevin Prince's One Tree Hill co-stars are supporting her amid a tragedy. After Prince's husband, William Friend, died from a lightning strike, her former co-stars took to social media to pay their respects.

Prince, who was married to Friend since 2016, starred as Bevin on One Tree Hill for six seasons. Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles and Kate Voegele -- who played Brooke Davis, Peyton Sawyer, Rachel Gatina, and Mia Catalano, respectively -- were among the cast members to speak out online.

"Heartbroken and at a loss," Bush wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a loving shot of Prince and Friend. "Our family is grieving for one of our own. Please lift up @bevinaprince in whatever way you are able. Show her the love she deserves; the love her husband always showed her."

Instagram / Sophia Bush

Burton posted a shot of herself, Prince and their OTH co-star, Ackles, to Instagram, along with a lengthy message in support of her pal.

"In every group of friends, there’s always the 'strong one'. They’re the ones who show up when things are difficult. They bring laughter and light to dark corners. It’s important to protect those friends, cause they’ll never ask for help," Burton wrote. "Our friend @bevinaprince is one of those strong ones. She is light personified."

"As some of you know, her beloved husband @britwilliam passed this week," she continued. "It’s unfathomable. Bevin is a huge part of our OTH family."

Burton went on to reveal that Prince and Friend moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, where One Tree Hill was filmed, amid the pandemic to start an outdoor cycling workout class, Recess by Bevin Prince.

Burton also provided the link for a GoFundMe that was created in Friend's honor. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to both Recess by Bevin Prince and Special Operators Transition Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to helping Special Operations Forces veterans transition from the military into their next successful career. As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000.

"They have always valued community, and so there is a link in my bio if you are able to show up as part of that greater village and lend her some support," Burton wrote. "Please lift our friend up. She is a remarkable woman."

Ackles had a post of her own too, sharing pics of Prince and Friend together, as well as solo shots of the late CEO.

"It is hard to find the words to describe the loss of someone like you Will. You did more in your 33 years than most will do in a lifetime," Ackles wrote. "Your curiosity and zeal for any new adventure was infectious. You had a way of encouraging people to push their limits and reach for potential only you could see. Nothing was ever out of reach for you or those in your orbit."

"But of all your accomplishments, and there were many, I know you would say that finding Bevin was your greatest," she continued. "You two had big love. That special larger than life love that evades even those who spend their whole lives seeking it. As I look around at the home you made, and the beautiful memories and photos you decorated with I am so glad you found each other if only for awhile, and lived in such love. We will miss you forever."

Ackles also shared the GoFundMe link and explained, "There was nothing Will respected or valued more than the American Dream, entrepreneurship, and women in business. Please help us ensure this business continues to grow and remains an employer for people of this community. Will was passionate about any cause that honored our brave servicemen and women, so we will also be donating to the Special Operators Transition Foundation."

Voegele shared Ackles' post on her Instagram Story, writing, "If you are able, please donate to help our dear friend Bevin and her family honor Will's memory. He was such a beautiful person and will be so very missed."

Instagram / Kate Voegele