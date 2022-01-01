Betty White Dies at 99: Carol Burnett, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Kathy Griffin and More Pay Tribute

Betty White, longtime actress and the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died at the age of 99. Her death, on New Year’s Eve, comes just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, which was to be celebrated with the once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.
It didn’t take long for those in Hollywood to pay tribute to the star, whose career spanned more than 80 years, with heartfelt messages and remembrances. Many of her colleagues took to Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the comedy icon and honor her incomparable legacy.
“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” Sandra Bullock said about her Proposal co-star in a statement issued to ET.
Reynolds also remembered his Proposal co-star with a touching remembrance on Instagram. "The world looks different now," he wrote. "She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."
“I am so sad to hear the news of Betty White’s passing. It is such a shock. Working with her on The Proposal was such a joy. I loved making her laugh. I am so glad that we became friends,” Craig T. Nelson also shared in a statement.
"I loved Betty very, very much. The world has lost one in a million," Carl Burnett said in a statement to ET.
"I had the honor of working with Betty on the series Bob and the finale of Hot In Cleveland. Betty was a regular on Jack Paar’s late night show and in 1960 she was there when I did my first stand-up on national television. Betty practically invented television and was a total pro. We lost a giant one today," Bob Newhart said in a statement to ET.
"It was an honor and a joy to spend 6 years with the brilliant and beautiful Betty," White's Hot in Cleveland co-star Wendie Malick said in a statement to ET. "Couldn’t have asked for a better role model, and a more generous friend."
“Where do I begin? I’ve known her [for a long time], but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show,” Kathy Griffin recalled in a lengthy Twitter thread as she remembered working alongside the star on the sitcom.
“I grew up watching and being delighted by her,” Debra Messing wrote. “She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”
“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” George Takei wrote, before referencing her many iconic TV roles. “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”
President Joe Biden also paid tribute to White on Friday afternoon, remembering her as "a cultural icon." "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed," his tweet read. "Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.
Read more below as many others honor the legendary actress:
