Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy to Reunite for Virtual 'Hocus Pocus' Fundraiser

This Halloween may look a little different, but at least we'll have a Hocus Pocus reunion to brighten our spirits!

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are set to reunite once again for a virtual Halloween special, teaming up for "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" -- part of Midler's annual Hulaween festivities to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

Hulaween is going virtual this year, with online event tickets for fans all over the world, honoring the 1993 Halloween classic with "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year," all to raise funds for NYRP’s work in environmental and social justice.

The event is set to take place on Oct. 30, but fans can shop online in advance for limited-edition merchandise and attend virtual classes at the Sanderson Sisters Charm School.

ET caught up with Midler and Najimy at last years Hulaween gala, at the New York Hilton Midtown, and the beloved actresses opened up about their potential involvement in the Hocus Pocus sequel, which is in the works at Disney+.

"Oh my goodness me. Oh I hope they get to me before I'm a corpse," joked Midler, who was dressed up as classic movie icon Mae West. "We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters."

"I mean she's in the zeitgeist," Midler explained. "I have met people -- I've met grownup people, like 40-year-olds, 50-year-olds -- who say, 'Oh I remember that! Hocus Pocus! I was brought up on that.' It's so mortifying 'cause I still look 35."

Midler also explained that when she and her former Hocus Pocus co-stars -- Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker -- get together, they often find themselves talking about their hopes for a sequel in the future.

"We actually talk about it whenever we see each other," Midler shared. "We laugh, we say, 'Oh, wouldn't it be great if?' Because all of us had pretty much the same experience on it."

Najimy also opened up to ET about the possibility of joining the cast of the planned sequel.

"I heard about it online the same time as [everyone else]," Najimy revealed. "But here's the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we're into, so I don't know if they're gonna offer us [roles]. I don't know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time."

"But I'm happy that it's happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it," she added with a smile. "[And] if we're not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that'd be really fun."

